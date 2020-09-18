Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 942,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

UE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

NYSE:UE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,789,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,440. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.3% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 49.2% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 16,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

