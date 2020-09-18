Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 382,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 523.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.09.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
