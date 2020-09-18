ValuEngine Upgrades Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to “Sell”

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of VIVO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 1,340,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,978. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $713.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1,832.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

