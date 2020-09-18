Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Receives $53.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAPO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $1,664,918.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marina Hahn sold 612 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $30,171.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,322.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,553 and have sold 45,593 shares valued at $2,083,095. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,460,000. Parian Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,694,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 290,897 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 595,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 290,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. 977,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,440. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of -1.61. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. Vapotherm’s revenue was up 193.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit