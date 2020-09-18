Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Receives $53.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAPO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $1,664,918.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marina Hahn sold 612 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $30,171.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,322.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,553 and have sold 45,593 shares valued at $2,083,095. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,460,000. Parian Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,694,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 290,897 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 595,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 290,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. 977,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,440. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of -1.61. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. Vapotherm’s revenue was up 193.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

