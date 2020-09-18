Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Update

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of VAPO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,440. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $725.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $54.42.
Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 520.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 39.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 39.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.
Vapotherm Company Profile
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
