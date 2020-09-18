Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Update

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of VAPO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,440. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $725.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $1,664,918.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 105,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,553 and sold 45,593 shares valued at $2,083,095. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 520.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 39.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 39.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

