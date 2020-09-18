Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) and EFG International (NYSE:HLMNY) Head-To-Head Review

EFG International (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) and Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EFG International and Veritiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EFG International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Veritiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Veritiv has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Veritiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritiv is more favorable than EFG International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EFG International and Veritiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EFG International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veritiv $7.66 billion 0.03 -$29.50 million ($1.84) -8.34

EFG International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritiv.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Veritiv shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Veritiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EFG International and Veritiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EFG International N/A N/A N/A Veritiv -0.15% 2.91% 0.61%

Summary

Veritiv beats EFG International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EFG International

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Poland, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares. Its Paperboard segment provides paperboards for consumer packaging to brand owners, converters, and wholesalers. The company's Paper segment offers papers for books, magazines, printed advertising, and newsprints to publishers, printing firms, and retailers. Its Wood Products segment provides construction and joinery timber, spruce and pine products, and wood for pallets and packaging to construction, joinery, and packaging industries, as well as builders' merchants; and operates sawmills. The company's Renewable Energy segment operates 21 hydro power stations; and wind farms with a capacity of approximately 1.1 TWh of electricity. Holmen AB (publ) was founded in 1609 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment. It also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The company also offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. It offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Econosource, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to printers, publishers, data centers, manufacturers, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, sporting and performance arenas, retail stores, government agencies, property managers, and building service contractors. As of February 28, 2019, the company operated 160 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

