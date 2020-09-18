Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.