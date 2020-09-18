Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,764. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $341.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3,634.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

