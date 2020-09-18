Vitae Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Vitae has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00023918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $51.12 million and $1.28 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

