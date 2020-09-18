Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alstom (ALO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alstom (EPA: ALO):

9/16/2020 – Alstom was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Alstom was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Alstom was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Alstom was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Alstom was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Alstom was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Alstom was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALO traded down €0.37 ($0.44) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €45.47 ($53.49). The stock had a trading volume of 902,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom SA has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.44.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.