Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alstom (ALO)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alstom (EPA: ALO):

  • 9/16/2020 – Alstom was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 9/10/2020 – Alstom was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/2/2020 – Alstom was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/28/2020 – Alstom was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/13/2020 – Alstom was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/20/2020 – Alstom was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/20/2020 – Alstom was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALO traded down €0.37 ($0.44) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €45.47 ($53.49). The stock had a trading volume of 902,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom SA has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.44.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit