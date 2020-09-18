Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 232,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,450. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

