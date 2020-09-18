Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

WIA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 69,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,630. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

