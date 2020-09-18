Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:WLK traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 441,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,790.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

