WeTrust Hits Market Cap of $880,150.31 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One WeTrust token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. WeTrust has a total market cap of $880,150.31 and $392.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044713 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043536 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.68 or 0.04565449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035022 BTC.

About WeTrust

TRST is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars.

