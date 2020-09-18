Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 12,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,577,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,723,000 after buying an additional 3,628,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after buying an additional 3,179,722 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $76,245,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $56,327,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,657,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,163. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

