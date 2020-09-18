WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $66.26 million and $30,606.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, FreiExchange, EXX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00009811 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EXX, ZB.COM, FreiExchange, LBank and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

