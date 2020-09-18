Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 863.08 ($11.28).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 805 ($10.52) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

WPP stock traded down GBX 19.80 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 628 ($8.21). 1,955,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,315. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 619.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 606.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.59%.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

