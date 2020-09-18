Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 863.08 ($11.28).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 805 ($10.52) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

WPP stock traded down GBX 19.80 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 628 ($8.21). 1,955,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,315. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 619.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 606.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.59%.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Analyst Recommendations for WPP (LON:WPP)

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit