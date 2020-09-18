Xaya (CHI) Market Cap Achieves $2.81 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xaya has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $5,533.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,186,661 coins and its circulating supply is 44,044,534 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

