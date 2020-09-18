Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.54). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $6.34. 5,760,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,235. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $293.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.