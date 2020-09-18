Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 145,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XIN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.87. 185,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,298. The stock has a market cap of $100.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

