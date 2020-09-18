Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,113,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 907,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 304,682 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 101,046 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,934. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

