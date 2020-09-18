Zacks: Analysts Expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.79. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

MAS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,286. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $259,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Masco by 470.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

