Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 87.38% and a negative net margin of 143.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuickLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of QUIK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 220,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,591. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 668,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 188,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

