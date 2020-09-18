Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) to Hold

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, FBN Securities raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of FWONA stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.76. 338,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,473. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

