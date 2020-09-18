Zcoin (XZC) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $50.02 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00041532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,942.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.32 or 0.03493970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.94 or 0.02137945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00441263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00862248 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047777 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00529771 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,007,381 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.