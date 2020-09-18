Zebi Market Cap Reaches $173,604.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, OKEx and Koinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00248518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00092631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.01484709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00223994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, Liquid and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

