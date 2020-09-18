Zen Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $701,376.67 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $701,376.67 and approximately $379.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00715450 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008431 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00609513 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004829 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000699 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.