Zennies (ZENI) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Zennies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Zennies has a market cap of $109,713.08 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zennies has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Zennies

Zennies (CRYPTO:ZENI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone . The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

