Zetacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $79,559.60 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Zetacoin has a market cap of $79,559.60 and approximately $4,595.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,984.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.02143941 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00741891 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012712 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,496,150 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

