Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $242,559.88 and $29,004.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044585 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.26 or 0.04540542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009124 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00055298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

