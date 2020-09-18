ZeuxCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 61.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $35,943.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044713 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043536 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.68 or 0.04565449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035022 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

