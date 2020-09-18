ZINC (ZINC) Price Hits $0.0663

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0663 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $10.39, $51.55 and $13.77. ZINC has a market cap of $370,365.12 and approximately $1,831.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZINC has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043587 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.28 or 0.04557339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00055297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035018 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $51.55, $32.15, $50.98, $24.43, $10.39, $18.94, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

