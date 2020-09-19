-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Constellium posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 833,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Constellium has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -26.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Constellium by 72.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 158,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Constellium by 1.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 836,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 253,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

