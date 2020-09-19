-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEB. Barclays raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 12,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 293.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 578,326 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 150.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 55,134 shares during the period.

NYSE:PEB traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.52%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

