$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. Franklin Electric posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

