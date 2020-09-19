$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

NYSE:SEE traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $39.13. 3,576,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,199. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 25.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after acquiring an additional 770,415 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

