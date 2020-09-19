1irstcoin (FST) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.56 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00011547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $44.56 million and $104,588.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00671067 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.52 or 0.02091894 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000595 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000633 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,872,412 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

