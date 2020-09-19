$213.24 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report sales of $213.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.88 million and the lowest is $208.00 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $242.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $875.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.50 million to $889.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $874.13 million, with estimates ranging from $817.32 million to $991.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 1,155,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.