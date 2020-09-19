36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Down 14.5% in August

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 36Kr alerts:

KRKR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 39,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,850. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 36Kr from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.