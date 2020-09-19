$55.53 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report $55.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $60.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $197.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $201.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $224.45 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $234.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarus.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,395,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 13.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,244,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 274,139 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in Clarus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,138,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clarus by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.47. 204,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,658. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.06. Clarus has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

