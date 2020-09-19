Aave (LEND) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $141.52 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $802.58 million and $141.52 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00005562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, BiteBTC and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $528.70 or 0.04763526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034695 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002211 BTC.

About Aave

LEND is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, Gate.io, BiteBTC, ABCC, Alterdice, IDEX, Bibox and Binance.

