Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 50,040 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 50,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $2,289,830.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,940,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,671. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,283 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after buying an additional 922,104 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

