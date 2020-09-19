ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives $8.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.38. 2,759,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $205.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.98. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,386. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,299,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

