AllSafe (ASAFE) One Day Volume Tops $300.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $199,097.13 and $300.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00054846 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.