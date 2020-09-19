Analysts Anticipate Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Inphi posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Inphi from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

In related news, Director Sam Srinivasan sold 1,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $1,313,228.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,323 shares in the company, valued at $18,080,573.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,661 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IPHI traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.02. 1,854,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -66.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Inphi has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.41.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

