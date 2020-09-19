Analysts Set ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Target Price at $10.90

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

ABR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.10 and a quick ratio of 18.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is presently 91.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 143,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

