Analysts Set CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Price Target at $9.00

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CECE. BidaskClub raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,621.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,490,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,420,968.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $259,770 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 4.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,654,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 238,611 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,389,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 176,168 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1,833.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 68,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 40.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 223,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 64,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.33. 312,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $295.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

