Analysts Set CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Price Target at $9.00

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CECE. BidaskClub raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, August 6th.
In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,621.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,490,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,420,968.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $259,770 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.33. 312,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $295.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.00.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.
