Analysts Set Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$61.42

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CSFB cut Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of EMA traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,596. Emera has a 1-year low of C$42.12 and a 1-year high of C$60.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

