Analyzing Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and Kansas City Life Insurance (NYSE:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Globe Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Globe Life’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $512.69 million 0.64 $24.43 million N/A N/A Globe Life $4.53 billion 1.94 $760.79 million $6.75 12.22

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and Globe Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Globe Life 3 2 1 0 1.67

Globe Life has a consensus price target of $86.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.10%. Given Globe Life’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globe Life is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance 6.17% 3.91% 0.62% Globe Life 15.84% 10.31% 2.85%

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Globe Life pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Globe Life has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Globe Life beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities. It also provides dental, vision, group disability, accident, and health insurance products, as well as distributes variable products. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

