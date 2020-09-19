Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 7,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,764.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aptinyx Company Profile
Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Read More: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.